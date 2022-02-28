Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance

By The Associated Press

The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further. There was a tense calm in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continued to meet unexpectedly stiff resistance. A Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though prospects of any substantial outcome looked uncertain at best. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Putin. Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs.