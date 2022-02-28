Colorado Summit hosts a couple youth clinics in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) -- They're the newest professional team in the state and now they're bringing their youth clinics to the Steel City with the hope to educate students on the sport. The Colorado Summit Ultimate Disc team is ensuring people know about them.

"Really with the intent of sharing the game of ultimate frisbee and making it possible for kids in the area to engage in a new sport," said Mark Donohue with the Colorado Summit Outreach team.

The clinics in Pueblo are part of the team's mission to introduce concepts of 'Spirit of the Game' and conflict resolution, which are core components of the sport. Even the youthful offender in prison got in on the action, a first of its kind. They are kids 17 to 23 serving time for convictions as juveniles. David Wiseman, an athlete for the Colorado Summit says showcasing these components is important.

"For these kids it's a lot about conflict resolution, helping them learn to have conversation about what feels right and what doesn't in terms of level contact if a foul occurs listen to what this other person has to say, and then come to an agreement," said Wiseman.

Unlike most sports, ultimate frisbee does not require a referee so for the most part conflicts are resolved amongst the athletes on the field.

"The conflict resolution that happens is a by-product of the spirit of the game, they're playing very competitively and it's about balancing the competitiveness and being respectful of each other," added Wiseman.

The Colorado Summit looks to create mentorships with youth from all across the state, encouraging sportsmanship and integrity while growing the popularity of the sport.

Their season begins in May.

The team will continue to hold youth clinics throughout the summer in underrepresented communities across Colorado.

