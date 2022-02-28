Clifton Heights Police searching for Amazon delivery driver who shot man after minor car accident

By KYW Staff

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (KYW) — An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Clifton Heights. Police say Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, is facing attempted homicide and related charges.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.

Police say a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of North Oak Avenue with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim told police that he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver after a minor car accident.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the two men interacted with each other after the apparent accident. The video does not show the actual accident.

Eyewitnesses say they could hear yelling and cursing.

At one point, the Amazon driver went back to his work van and returned with a gun, investigators say. It appeared the driver takes aim at the man, but it doesn’t appear that the victim was shot or if the gun was fired. The Amazon driver then returned to the van and got in.

Tempers further escalated, with the victim approaching the Amazon driver. This time there was physical contact with what appears to be blows exchanged by both men. Only after the victim collapses to the ground is it apparent that he had been shot.

The man was rushed to the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, where he was admitted into surgery in critical condition, according to police. At last check, police say the victim remains critically wounded.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Jones.

Police have an arrest warrant out for Jones, who’s facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges.

In a statement, Amazon would only say they are aware of an incident and are working with investigators.

Numerous calls for the Clifton Heights chief of police by Eyewitness News were not returned.

It’s unclear if police were able to track down the Amazon truck.

Their search for Jones is ongoing.

