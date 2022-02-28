1 man, 2 dogs die in avalanche in western Colorado

MARBLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after being caught in an avalanche in western Colorado Friday. The avalanche happened near the town of Marble as a group traveled on snowshoes to a backcountry home. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says three of the people and two dogs left the unmaintained road they had been traveling on and began walking on a road that cut mid-slope along the side of a steep gully, triggering an avalanche. Two of the people were partially buried and were able to dig themselves out but the other person and the dogs were completely buried and died.