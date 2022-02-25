Sangre de Cristo Arts Center CEO resigns amid allegations of falsifying financial records

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After Pueblo County Commissioners accused him of falsifying financial records, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center CEO Jim Richerson is stepping down from the position.

Friday, 13 Investigates obtained a copy of Richerson's resignation letter. In it, he thanks the staff of the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center.

According to the resignation letter, he officially resigns on May 31, 2022.

The Sangre de Cristo Board of Directors are holding a special board meeting Friday.

Before Richerson's resignation, Pueblo County Commissioners said they will not financially assist in the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's future expansion project unless their partnership is repaired.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz revealed the allegations of falsifying financial reports on February 16 when he read a letter signed off by his fellow county commissioners at a Sangre de Cristo Arts Center Board of Directors meeting. In the letter, the commissioners say their issues aren't with the board but with CEO Jim Richerson.

"It has also been brought to our attention that some of the financial reports provided to Pueblo County were falsified by the CEO to secure more funding from the County," the commissioners wrote in their letter to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's Board of Directors.

The letter accuses Richerson of having a lack of gratitude and a sense of entitlement when it comes to funding from the county.

The commissioners say they will not be contributing $10 million towards the Arts Center's capital plan or expansion project until the plan's cost is revisited and the relationship between the Pueblo County Government and the Arts Center is repaired.

“I want to ensure that we are continuing to work forward together to ensure that those plans happen in a financially responsible way for the taxpayer,” Ortiz told 13 Investigates.

13 Investigates asked Ortiz about the accusations that the CEO falsified financial records, but he did not go into specifics. However, the commission chair says he doesn't believe it was criminal in nature.

“We receive quarterly reports from the Arts Center. It’s our job as stewards of taxpayer money to ensure that we remain on top of how those dollars are spent once they are allocated," Ortiz said when 13 Investigates asked if the alleged actions were ethical. "I think we are just wanting to ensure that all reports going forward are done in a congruent way and certified by the budget and finance director.”

After Ortiz read the letter aloud, the Sangre de Cristo Art Center's meeting minutes from Feb. 16 state, ‘CEO Jim Richerson’s reaction to the letter caused adjournment of the meeting’.

In a statement to 13 Investigates, board member Warren Diodosio said Richerson passed out and an ambulance was called to the Sangre de Cristo Board of Directors meeting.