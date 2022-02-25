Junior hockey player suspended for alleged racist gesture

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has suspended Dauphin Kings defenseman Klim Georgiev a minimum of 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game. The league says the gesture was directed at an Indigenous player following a game last Saturday between Dauphin and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines. Georgiev raised his stick and made what appeared to be a bow-and-arrow gesture after the final buzzer. The league says Georgiev will sit out a minimum of 11 regular-season games and seven playoff games subject to the completion of a reconciliation process.