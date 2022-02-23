The Pueblo South boys basketball team is looking to make a run at a state championship

The Pueblo South Colts have literally been unbeatable the year, 23 games, 23 wins. They're no strangers to success, a year ago they reached the Class 4A Final Four but that wasn't enough. They're hungry for more, “I’m ready for Thanksgiving! I’m starving!,” says Pueblo South guard, Maurice Austin. Ray J Aragon adds, “Now that we’re deeper in the season, I feel like it’s driving us more because we know we’re almost there. And it’s shown by the scores this year.”

Yeah they're winning by an average of thirty-five points per game. Coach Shannon Lane has harnessed this team's speed. They have a bunch of six foot eight guys running around but man can they run, “Everybody’s going to be bigger than us, and stronger than us. So what we’ve got to use is our speed. We are one of the smallest teams in the state, so we have to go 110%. We can’t have lapses in any games because we’re just so small,” says Pueblo South forward, Tarrance Austin.

The Colts have sharp shooters like Ray J Aragon and South's leading scorers are brothers Tarrance and Maurice Austin. Both averaging more than 21 points per game, and building memories together of straight dominance, "We are having a lot of fun. It’s cool to play with him, and have at least two years with him. And it’s cool with all of them. They’re all like my brothers, just like him," says Maurice Austin, his brother Tarrance says, “Those first two years without him we’re kind of. We’ve always played with each other, so it’s really fun to have him.”