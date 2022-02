COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of E. Hills Road.

According to police, the call first came in at 11:36 a.m.

Police confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, officers did arrest one person for an unrelated warrant.

This is a developing story.