The finals of the state high school wrestling championships

Vista Ridge's Max Coddington is a dog! Well, a wolf, but also a dog as he put his opponent in the pound. Max? More like Maximus! The raw emotion when he won was something else, “I think the crowd just likes a good haircut. That’s what I came out here to do. You can’t win a state title in a day, and you can’t grow a mullet in a day,” says Coddington.

In Class 4A, 132 pounds, Dominic Hargrove capped a dominant season with a win by technical fall over Lewis Palmer's Isaiah Blackmon. If you're wondering what the secret to Hargrove's success is, it's the mustache, “I just let it go. I harnessed in on it, and dedicated everything to the mustache. It’s worth it all, I promise,” says Hargrove.

Pueblo East won the state title as a team and the guy who put the icing on the cake was Xavier Freeman. He won by decision over Falcon's Josiah Aldinger. The East Eagles would win the state title by eleven points over Cheyenne Mountain.

On the girls side, don't mess with Sarah Savidge of Doherty, she was savagely craving that first state crown and now she's got it. As she won by decision in the 127 pound weight class, "When it happened I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m a state champ! I was like, oh let’s go!,” says Savidge.

Ciara Monger, more like fear monger. The Calhan sophomore makes it two for two after she buried her opponent underneath that mat to take home her second straight state championship.