Semi-finals of the State High School Wrestling Championships

Word of advice, do not mess with Sarah Savidge. The Doherty star welcomed her opponent to the Savidge garden but didn't keep her there long. Savidge, who is looking for her first state crown, twisted her opponent like she was tightening a screw. She pinned her in one minute and thirty-three seconds and is headed to a state championship match.

Calhan's Ciara Monger knows all about state. She won it as a freshman last year and I guess she wants to get this thing over with because she tattooed her opponent into the mat, pinner her in one minute and twelve seconds. This will be her first state championship match at Ball Arena, “I’m really excited because everyone is here now. Instead of just girls, it’s all of us combined. I’m excited,” says Monger.

On the boys side Pueblo East's L.J. Herburger has put a quarter pounding on the field. He's off to state after winning a tough match over Pueblo County's Izaiah Padilla, pinning him in the final round. He'll wrestle in the Class 4A 113 pound weight class.

A pair of siblings from Fowler put a family-sized wooping on the competition. Traven Sharon ended a tough match with a third round pin to advance to the state championship match in Class 2A, in the 106 pound weight class. His brother, Waitley, couldn't wait to join him. He beat Buena Vista's Calen Camp by decision.