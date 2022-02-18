Pueblo East trying to make a run at a state championship at the state wrestling championships

Heading into tonight's semi-finals, Cheyenne Mountain leads the team standings by four points over Pueblo East at the state high school wrestling championships at Ball Arena in Denver.

Pueblo East's Sebastian Freeman pinned Vista Ridge's Wes Coddington in the second period. Freeman will wrestle in the semi-finals.

Niko Fernandez of Pueblo East won an intense consolation match against Cheyenne Mountain's Patrick Ransom. As Fernandez would win by decision. The win helped the Eagles stay in the hunt for a team title.