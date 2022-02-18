Colorado voters might get to decide if wine can be sold at grocery stores

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Voters could soon decide whether or not wine should be sold at Colorado grocery stores.

In 2019, full-strength beer was allowed at grocery stores across the state. Now, 9News reports a coalition led by the state's largest grocery stores has submitted a pair of ballot initiatives that could put wine on store shelves too.

The state has until March 23 to accept the ballot language. From there, backers will need 124,632 valid signatures and choose one of two proposals to move forward for voters in November.

Opponents of the initiative say local liquor stores could lose much of their business if it's passed. When full-strength beer first made its way into grocery stores, one local liquor store told KRDO they took a financial hit.