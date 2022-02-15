Woodland Park finds new police chief following tumultuous exit of former chief

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pending city council approval, Woodland Park has found its new chief of police after a five-month search.

Chris Deisler, the current police chief in Winter Springs, Florida, is set to take over as the top cop in Woodland Park. According to Woodland Park’s City Manager, Deisler has 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

“Deisler was the final selection after a national search for a permanent chief,” said Michael Lawson, Woodland Park’s City Manager in a press release. “Professional recruiter Frank Rojas of Koff & Associates recruited dozens of high-quality candidates, and Deisler was one of three finalists selected. There were several rounds of interviews, the last of which involved a panel of community members, a panel of department directors, a one-on-one with the City Manager, and a meet-and-greet with some of the City’s police officers.”

In July, the state of the Woodland Park Police Department was described as “dire” when former Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung suddenly announced his retirement.

13 Investigates learned of DeYoung's retirement after an investigation began earlier in the year. DeYoung was put on paid administrative leave on May 13.

Former Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung

The final executive report from the investigation "found numerous examples where city workplace conduct policies were violated by DeYoung." The report showed situations where WPPD employees were "subject to gender bias, harassment, and intimidation, particularly toward females."

"The report concluded the state of the police department is dire and can only be improved with DeYoung's termination," Lawson said in an email to 13 Investigates.

After DeYoung's exit from the WPPD, Steve Hasler served as the department's Interim Police Chief.

In Monday's press release, Lawson says Deisler will be an excellent leader for the WPPD.

“We are very excited to have Chief Chris Deisler join our Woodland Park team,” Lawson said. “Chris brings not only great energy and experience to the role but a deep desire to serve our community and our officers. When you talk with Chris, his love for his employees and for the work itself becomes obvious very quickly. We have a tremendous police force already. We believe Chris will only help it grow and thrive.”

Deisler’s appointment as chief of police is contingent on confirmation from the Woodland Park City Council members. City Council is set to vote on Deisler’s appointment at the February 17, 2022 meeting. Pending his confirmation, Deisler is scheduled to begin as chief on March 28, 2022.