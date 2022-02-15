It will be a family affair at the State Wrestling tournament for Discovery Canyon

There will be double trouble, two times for wrestlers competing in the state wrestling tournament. As the Sukle siblings and the Hargrove siblings will try and take state, "I expect her to win one," Discovery Canyon senior Dominic Hargrove says about his younger sister, Mia. "Just to see her place or win state will be amazing especially because she just started this year," Discovery Canyon freshman Bodie Sukle says about his older sister Anna.

Anna Sukle is wrestling for the first time something that she likes to remind her brother of, "I think I mentioned that a couple times this year," Discovery Canyon senior Anna Sukle jokingly says about her younger brother.

The Hargroves are no different, there's plenty of sibling rivalry between Dominic and Mia, "It's always like the drive to meet him or even do better you know.....Kansas," Discovery Canyon sophomore Mia Hargrove describes her competitive spirit toward her brother Dominic. What's Kansas? "It was a tournament she won and I'd taken second at and so that's something she likes to dig at me a little as a little funny competition thing," says Dominic Hargrove.

The funny competition thing has always been a thing between Hargrove siblings, "Like gymnastics oh my gosh. So I did gymnastics when I was younger and so he joined the sport just to beat me you know. And he got on team before I did and he rubbed it in my face, ever since," says Mia Hargrove.

There are also were rub it in your face moments between Anna and Bodie, "Taking the last pieces of cake or a last cookie or something. That really gets me fired up," says Bodie about his older sister. "That really gets you fired up? I'll take the last piece of the cake and the cookie before you go to state so you can get all your anger out," laughs Anna Sukle.

The siblings will get a chance to take their anger out at the state tournament and hopefully reach their goals of winning state, "Our state goals for the team are two champ, four places. I expect her to be the second champ," says Dominic Hargrove. Anna Sukle adds, "When I saw him (Bodie) qualify during his match I was so happy and I've just been really proud to watch him this season."