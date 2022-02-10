Colorado Springs Police recover more than $50k in stolen property, including stolen hot tub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department made an arrest in connection to a stolen hot tub from Backyards & Billiards.

On January 26, SIU began investigating the theft of a $10,000 hot tub. Since then, detectives have been collecting information that SIU used to identify a possible suspect and target address.

SIU, along with the MVT Unit, went on to conduct static and mobile surveillance on the target address and saw the suspected stolen hot tub in the backyard of the residence.

Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at 4319 Eastcrest Circle West. During the search, several suspects were detained and transported to the Sand Creek Substation.

Detectives then contacted Backyards & Billiards, who responded to the scene and recovered their stolen hot tub.

Also during the search, detectives identified other stolen property at the residence, including a new $33,000 Keystone travel trailer. According to CSPD, more than $50,000 in stolen property was recovered.

Police identified one suspect as Britney N. Sherman. According to police, the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.