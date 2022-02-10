Colorado governor wants state to become among safest in US

PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced a public safety plan he says will help put the state among the 10 safest in the U.S. Polis says he’ll measure that goal based on where Colorado ranks in terms of violent and property crimes. His nearly $113 million package of legislation was announced Thursday with Democratic lawmakers and state law enforcement officials. Some of the policies lawmakers described would tackle hate crimes with more education and collaboration among law enforcement and community partners. Another measure aims to improve school security with threat-assessment training and an increase in mental health resources for students.