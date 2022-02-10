AP source: Celtics send Dozier, Bol to Magic to cut salary

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the Boston Celtics are trading guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced. Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Shedding their salaries gets Boston under the luxury tax threshold.