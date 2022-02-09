We introduce to you the Hanover boys basketball team

Hanover, not quite a metropolis. You may not see much out here way on the east side of Colorado Springs but inside of Hanover High School, something special is happening. The Hornets have won ten of their first twelve games. They've got swagger and a message for their opponents, "I want it more than you," says Hanover forward, Josh Yoder. Hanover forward, Dalton Sweazy adds, "We’re hungry. We’re coming. We’re coming for you guys."

If you're wondering where Hanover is, you're not alone, not even head coach John Register knew where it was before he took the job and the players kind of like that, "It makes us a better team. It makes it scarier because nobody wants to lose to a team out in the middle of nowhere. I don’t think a lot of people put as much respect on our name as they should. It may come and bite them in the butt," says Yoder. "I like being out in the middle of nowhere because it helps you to bring it to the light. This isn’t something that gets to happen every day, says Hanover point guard, Devin Johnson. "Going from nowhere to now being one of the best, it’s crazy. It’s the best," says Sweazy.

It's a team of guys who've been playing together since elementary school. The confidence, "We'll teach people that need to be taught," says Yoder. It's clearly there and with it, big goals, "If we keep our confidence in our momentum going, we really could be state championship contenders, if not if not the best team in the state," says Yoder "Everywhere we go, not many people know, but they are going to know soon," says Sweazy.