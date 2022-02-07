Frontier Airlines cancels, delays flights out of DIA due to ‘technical issue’ Monday

DENVER (KRDO) -- More than two dozen flights have been canceled and delayed Monday morning by Frontier Airlines due to a 'technical issue' at Denver International Airport (DIA).

According to our news partners in Denver, just after 10 a.m. Monday, Frontier Airlines had canceled over 15 flights and delayed 17 flights at DIA.

"Earlier today, we experienced a technology issue which led to some flight delays and cancellations," said a Frontier spokesperson. "The issue was identified and has been resolved. We are working to restore our flight schedule for the balance of the day."

The airline's 'technical issue' happened the same day the airline giant announced its plan to purchase Spirit Airlines, valued at $2.9 billion.

The airline merge is worth $6.6 billion when factoring in the "assumption" of debt and other accountabilities, according to the Associated Press.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit. “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our Team Members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public. We look forward to uniting our talented teams to shake up the airline industry while also continuing our commitment to excellent guest service.”