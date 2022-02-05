Shiffrin seeks 3rd Olympic gold: ‘Best … I’ve ever seen’

By HOWARD FENDRICH and PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writers

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will defend her giant slalom gold medal in the first women’s Alpine skiing event of the Beijing Olympics. The 26-year-old from Colorado already has won three Olympic medals for the U.S. and three overall World Cup titles. Everyone in the sport keeps an eye on Shiffrin and some remember the first time they ever saw her head down a hill on skis. Six-time Olympic medalist Bode Miller says he is a huge fan and calls Shiffrin the best racer he has ever seen. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety describes her as a textbook of skiing technique.