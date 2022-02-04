No. 8 Arizona shuts down No. 19 Oregon for 63-48 win

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 13 points and No. 8 Arizona shut down No. 19 Oregon for an emotional 63-48 victory. The Wildcats and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game won by Oregon in overtime three weeks earlier. Arizona hounded Oregon defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting. Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points and Nyara Sabally added 15.