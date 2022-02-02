Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts

By BRIAN WITTE and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Soaring tax revenue and billions in pandemic aid from the federal government have left many states with the unusual problem of having too much money. The result is one of the most broad-based movements in recent memory toward giving consumers and taxpayers a break. In states red and blue, lawmakers and governors are proposing to cut taxes and fees, expand tax credits, or delay tax and fee hikes that had been planned before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Even high-tax states controlled by Democrats are dangling the possibility. Taxes on income, sales and groceries are all on the chopping block as are vehicle license fees, gas taxes and more.