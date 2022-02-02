Constitutional carry takes center stage after recent killings

By CIARA CUMMINGS

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Constitutional carry is one step closer to becoming law in the state of Georgia.

Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senate Bill 319, legislation that would get rid of permit requirements to carry a concealed weapon in Georgia.

The bill, which has strong Republican support, now heads to the Committee on Rules and Administration for further discussion and could head to the full Senate for a full vote soon.

“Have you heard of Grayson Fleming-Gray and Matthew Wilson?” asked a Democrat on the committee. “People who are dying every day from stray bullets.”

Citing last month’s deaths of a six-month-old who was shot while in his car seat and a British doctor visiting his girlfriend in Brookhaven, critics said Georgia doesn’t need looser gun laws. It needs stricter ones, they said.

Supporters of the bill, however, pointed out the bill doesn’t change any current state laws on who can carry a gun or where they can carry it, adding, “We’re here talking about a bill on Second Amendment and removing a government barrier in terms of license.”

Pushback continued as critics explained there would be an uptick of crime under this law if more criminals get their hands on guns.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte, the bill’s main sponsor, argues otherwise.

“I think if we’re going to have a debate of ‘We want more safer communities, less gun violence,’ then make the investment into law enforcement,” he said.

Members of the public weighed in, some pointing to polls which show most Georgians don’t agree with a permit-less carry. Others expressed concerns about enforcing such a law, and some argued that requiring paperwork does not infringe on rights when safety is the greater good.

In the end, the committee approved the bill with a party-line vote of 6 to 3, with the majority of senators agreeing that criminals are not seeking permits anyway so the burden to get a permit only appears to fall on law-abiding citizens.

The Democratic Party of Georgia sent CBS46 the following statement:

“Kemp and Perdue are prioritizing extreme legislation that will put more guns on our streets, in the hands of anyone who wants them — even those previously denied concealed weapon permits due to criminal history. While they talk a big game on tackling violent crime, they’re supporting a dangerous proposal, opposed by a vast majority of Georgians, which has contributed to a rise in gun violence in other states. It’s despicable that Kemp, Perdue, and Georgia Republicans would risk lives to score political points in an election year.”

