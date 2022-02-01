Last-minute preparation tips ahead of Colorado’s winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado residents are gearing up for Mother Nature to bring us that fresh winter blast of snow and subzero temperatures, it's important to get your home ready to prevent possible frozen pipes and an increase in your energy bill. In the event of Colorado's upcoming winter storm, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) compiled a storm preparation list to keep you informed, safe, and prevent possible damages to your home.

Prior to the storm

Create an emergency kit with food, water, first-aid supplies, and other essential items.

Compile and update a list of current emergency contact information.

If you see trees in contact with an electric line, CSU says don't attempt to cut them down, call 719-448-4800 to assist with the issue and utility safety inspection.

Trees that are a possible threat or infringe nearby power lines will be free of charge to the customer.

During the storm

Use CSU's online electric outage map to monitor power status in your area.

Immediately contact CSU for fallen power lines at 719-448-4800. Don't remove power lines yourself. CSU says they have employees on standby to repair power lines during large storms.

If you're questioning a fallen tree limb that are not in close proximity to a power line, contact the City Forestry Office.

Do not operate any ovens, stoves, or camping stoves to heat your home; avoid carbon monoxide positioning.

Colorado is expected to get subzero temperatures, turn on a kitchen faucet at a slow drip and open cabinets below the sink to prevent frozen water lines.

In the event of a power outage, check out the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's suggestions for food safety.

After the storm

Inspect your mast located on the top of your home IF you have power lines above. CSU says if an outage occurs, you should make sure your mast is working before CSU can safely restore power.

you have power lines above. CSU says if an outage occurs, you should make sure your mast is working before CSU can safely restore power. Brush snow and ice off from your natural gas meter so it efficiently runs using your hand, broom, or brush. Don't use a shovel or kick it because it will damage the meter.

Make sure your exterior dryer vent is clear of snow; a vent that is blocked is a fire hazard and create carbon monoxide concerns.

Inspect meters for any damage such as exposed wires or leaking natural gas. If your meter is damaged, call 719-448-4800 for an inspection and possible replacement. Don't try to repair the meter yourself.

Last-minute storm preparation

Check and clean air filter in your furnace so it operates efficiently.

Open cabinet doors to prevent sink pipes from freezing; the heat from your home will keep pipes warm.

Adjust thermostat to a low, comfortable temperature. Bundle up in clothes and blankets to stay warm.

Wash full loads of laundry and use the cold water setting. CSU recommends to hang clothes to dry, if possible.

According to the Chief Communications Officer of the City of Colorado Springs, Jamie Fabos-Leaverton says Springs Rescue Mission has plenty of space for people who need shelter and to warm up. The mission is currently not planning to open a warming shelter. In the event of a widespread power outage, the city will reevaluate and make further decisions as needed.