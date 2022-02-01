Denver ending indoor mask mandate as surge declines

DENVER (AP) — Denver will end its citywide mask mandate for businesses and public places this week as the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant declines. Denver’s mayor announced Monday that people won’t have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination starting Friday. However he says masks will still be required in the city’s schools and day care facilities, as well as on public transportation for the foreseeable future. Health officials in neighboring Adams and Arapahoe counties are also lifting the mask mandate there, including for schools. Summit County ended its mandate last week.