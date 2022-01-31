Pueblo man dies after being ejected from car during crash on I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says one man has died due to his injuries after being ejected from a car early Saturday on southbound I-25.

In a media release, Pueblo police responded to the car accident at around 12:20 a.m. in the 400 block of I-25 southbound in Pueblo.

First responders immediately transported the man to a nearby hospital but later died due to his injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver when it's appropriate.

Based on the preliminary information, Pueblo police say the driver was ejected from the car after hitting a guardrail and a nearby vehicle. After further investigation, police say they believe alcohol may be a contributing factor in the accident.

Pueblo police are seeking additional information or potential witnesses regarding the accident. If you have any information on what led up to the car accident early Saturday, please contact Cpl. Stephen Vaughn at 719-553-3337 or Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502. You can remain anonymous if you contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.