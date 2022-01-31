Fatal single-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-25 Sunday afternoon

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash which led a woman dead Sunday afternoon on southbound I-25. Officials say southbound lanes of I-25 were shut down for about five hours while the crash was being investigated

CSP responded to the crash call at approximately 3:59 p.m. between milepost one and two on I-25.

Once first responders arrived on scene, they found the woman driver, 34, laying halfway out of the vehicle's window and unresponsive.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-25 just before the driver failed to find a way through a left curve. The driver lost control of the vehicle when they braked and turned the vehicle hard to the left, based on the condition of the tire marks. The vehicle traveled in the center median and started to roll over, going through the center median and hitting a nearby guardrail. Then, the vehicle traveled in the southbound lanes where it stopped and landed on its wheels.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash was a 1990 Buick Le Sabre. The vehicle's speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.