Stanford completes season sweep of No. 15 USC, 64-61

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the 15th-ranked Trojans 64-61. The game was tied at 60 in the final minute before Ingram made a layup with 33 seconds remaining. USC’s Isaiah Mobley got to the line on a loose ball foul with 14 seconds left but missed the second free throw. Brandon Angel hit his two foul shots three seconds later to put the Cardinal up by three. Drew Peterson led USC in scoring for the third straight game with 14 points, and Boogie Ellis scored 11.