Sheriff’s Office: Pacemaker helped investigators identify body buried under home

By WALA Staff

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a pacemaker helped state forensics investigators identify the remains of a man found buried underneath a house.

The body 47-year-old Daniel Mario Preslar was found Jan. 13, buried deep in the ground underneath the floorboards of the home at 9570 Lot Road.

It was the third time MCSO deputies executed a search warrant on the property.

The Sheriff’s Office said it had received information that a body of a missing person was buried beneath the house.

The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy was conducted. At the conclusion of the autopsy, a pacemaker was removed to assist in identification, according to authorities.

Investigators said Preslar was a resident of Colorado.

The death has been ruled a homicide, but no suspects have been named by detectives.

The circumstances of this case has been discussed with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and it will be presented to a Grand Jury at a later date, authorities said.

