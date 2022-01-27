New report shows law enforcement deaths on the rise in U.S., largest category is COVID-related

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report, published by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum (NLEOMF), says law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in the United States were up approximately 55% in 2021 compared to 2020. Out of the 458 confirmed law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in 2021, COVID-19-related fatalities were the leading category.

According to the report, 2021 had the highest total of line-of-duty officer deaths in the U.S. since 1930 when there were 312 fatalities.

With assistance from law enforcement agencies across the country, the NLEOMF identified 301 COVID-related line-of-duty fatalities last year. Their reporting shows the number of COVID-related deaths increased amongst law enforcement by approximately 65% in 2021 compared to 2020.

“To properly identify these cases, NLEOMF and its COVID-19 Task Force is working with federal, state, tribal, and local agencies to determine whether officers experienced direct exposure to individuals with COVID-19 while they were performing in their official law enforcement capacity,” the report said.

The NLEOMF says there were cases where they couldn't determine if an officer was in direct contact with a COVID-positive individual while serving in an official capacity. In those cases, a 'determination needs to be made whether it is more likely than not that the officer contracted COVID-19' while on the job.

"If officers were exposed to the virus and succumbed to its effects, they will then be included in the “Other Causes” category of line-of-duty deaths and officially counted as law enforcement fatalities," the report stated.

The Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo Police Department, and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tell 13 Investigates there were no COVID-19 related deaths within their departments in 2021.

13 Investigates is waiting on a response from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

However, COVID-related deaths weren't the only factor in the rise of line-of-duty deaths among officers.

The report says traffic-related deaths for officers rose by 38% in 2021. Firearms-related fatalities were the second leading cause of law enforcement deaths in 2021, also rising by 38%.

"The leading circumstance of firearms fatalities were officers killed in ambush-style attacks. A total of 19 officers were killed in ambush attacks in 2021, a significant increase over only 6 such attacks in 2020," the report stated.