Crystal Creek Reservoir work on Pikes Peak continues but slowed by COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular spot for water recreation on Pikes Peak that was closed and drained for maintenance work nearly three years ago should reopen by fall, Colorado Springs Utilities said Thursday.

The utility closed and drained Crystal Creek Reservoir, which flows around and under the lower section of the Pikes Peak Highway, at the end of the 2019 season in preparation for the maintenance work to start in 2020.

Colorado Springs Utilities

However, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic postponed work that year as supervisors consistently struggled to have crews available and in place.

Work actually started and was completed last year on rock mitigation, concrete repair and outlet improvements in around the dam, but pandemic-related supply chain issues interrupted the project then, and are doing so again this year.

Crews currently are working on upgrades to tunnels which allow water to flow from the reservoir and under he highway. As that work is completed when warmer weather arrives, the final phase involves resurfacing the dam's steel face -- a feature found in only five dams in Colorado.

Colorado Springs Utilities

The dam was built in 1935 and generally requires maintenance every 15-20 years.

Springs Utilities is able to transport the dam's water capacity to its other area reservoirs.

Until the project is completed, fishing and boating are not allowed but area trails remain open and the reservoir will be refilled after the project ends.