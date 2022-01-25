Study finds Covid-19 vaccines do not affect fertility for women or men

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new study finds COVID-19 vaccinations do not have adverse effects on fertility in women or men.

The study, published January 20 in the American Journal of Epidemiology, followed over 2,000 couples in the United States and Canada that were trying to conceive from December 2020 to November 2021.

The researchers involved concluded there was "no adverse association between COVID-19 vaccination and fertility.'

However, there was a short-term decrease in fertility after men contracted COVID-19. Researchers say when a male partner in the study tested positive for COVID-19 within 60 days of the woman's menstrual cycle, the couple was 18 percent less likely to conceive in that cycle.

Reasons for the dip infertility for men who had COVID-19 could be connected to fevers, which is a common symptom of coronavirus. The study says fever is a "known determinant of impaired spermatogenesis." A fever's effects on sperm concentration, motility, and morphology can last for 3-4 months.

The fertility decline could also be related to immune response and inflammation in the testes and epididymis, which have been observed in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

The researchers behind this study say their results can be used to guide decision-making around vaccinations for reproductive-aged individuals, particularly those who are trying to conceive now, or in the future.

