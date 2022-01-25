Skip to Content
Southern Colorado inclement weather closings Tuesday

SOUTHERN COLORADO, (KRDO)-- Snow will begin to move onto the Palmer Divide and into the Colorado Springs area by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation will favor higher terrain areas west of I-25, Palmer Divide and the Sangres, Wets. Some light to moderate accumulation likely across the far southern Plains.

School District Closings/Delays:

  • Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed, but operating remotely
  • Elizabeth School District: 2 hours late, No a.m. Preschool
  • Lewis-Palmer District: Closed for inclement weather, snow accumulation
  • Monument Academy Charter School: Closed

Hospital and Clinic Closings/Delays:

  • Achieve Whole Recovery: Opening at 10 a.m.

Business Closings/Delays:

  • Focus on the Family: Opening at 10 a.m.
