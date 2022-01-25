Grieving father wants arrest in son’s murder, more resources to fight gang violence

By KANDRA KENT

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — It’s been five months since 17-year-old Seneca Alexander Jr. was murdered in a gang shooting in Gresham.

His father, Seneca Alexander Sr., is grieving the loss of his oldest son while dealing with the frustration that, so far, there’s been no arrest in the case.

“I’m still numb, I’m still angry,” said Alexander in an interview with FOX 12, Monday.

Gresham police last month did announce a suspect in the shooting.

Isaac Cortez Bynum Jr., 26, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

“The boy was smart; the boy was intelligent,” Alexander said of his son. “There’s no reason, there is no reason at all that he shouldn’t be here today.”

Alexander said he wants justice, but he is also advocating for meaningful change in Portland. He wants to be a voice for others who’ve lost their children and loved ones to gun violence.

The younger Seneca Alexander was one of roughly 100 murders in the area last year.

Portland also saw a record number of shootings in 2021.

“We’re just burying them left and right,” Alexander said. “We need more funding for the police, so they can get help. We need more funding for at-risk youth and their families.”

Alexander knows just how tragic and generational the gang culture and lifestyle can be.

Alexander said he grew up in Portland and was also involved in gangs during his youth.

He told FOX 12 he can’t even count how many friends and loved ones he’s lost to violence on the streets.

“So many, so many,” Alexander said. “I’ve got a gang of obituaries upstairs.”

Now his pleading for help to end the violence.

“Our voices don’t matter, that’s what’s not being heard,” Alexander said.

Alexander is asking community members to end the silence.

“We need to open our mouths,” Alexander said. “If you know where this dude is, man someone say something.”

If you can help investigators find Bynum Jr., you’re asked to call Gresham Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.