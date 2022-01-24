DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users’ privacy

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google. They allege the internet search giant deceives consumers and invades their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also claims Google has misled users of its services into believing they can control the information the company collects about them. According to Racine’s office, the attorneys general of Texas, Indiana and Washington state are filing similar lawsuits in their state courts.