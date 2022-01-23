Titans ‘super fan’ shows off 400+ jersey fan cave

By Michael Warrick

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — In the sea of two-tone blue at every Tennessee Titans home game, you’ll no doubt find Preston Penn.

Penn always said if the team ever moved to Nashville, he’d go all-in. And Penn did just that – collecting around 400 jerseys since the team’s move to Music City in 1998. His one-of-a-kind collection includes signed helmets, cleats, gloves, and game-worn jerseys.

“I was like man this is cool,” Penn said, remembering when her first started collecting jerseys. “I could actually figure out what game they wore it in, and I got hooked.”

Acknowledged by the Titans organization as a ‘Super Fan,’ Penn has attended every Titans home game in Nashville except for one.

“I’d never been to a [pro] football game all my life, it was almost 70,000 people – it was packed, it was loud and I thought, man, this is cool,” Penn said. “And of course they won, I’m 1 for 1, so I’ve got to go to every game now.”

Through attending training camps, practices team charity events, Penn’s become a regular figure around the Titans organization. He’s even made friends with fans from around the globe.

“You just can’t explain it. It’s hard to really understand it until you go to a game and actually feel that energy,” Penn said.

Out of his hundreds of jerseys (most game-worn), one stands out as his favorite: a #85 Derrick Mason jersey on the Oilers – a jersey Mason wore every game that season.

“Just because of the scarcity of it, I mean look at this path,” Penn said, showing off the jersey. “The patch is cool and it’s just the fact they wore it the whole year. It’s like a piece of history.”

Penn showed us around his upstairs ‘man-cave’ ahead of the Titans Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He even had to blow out a wall in his house to make room for his hundreds of pieces of memorabilia.

Of course, he’ll be inside Nissan Stadium when the Titans game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He hopes the stadium will be at its loudest after the Titans fought through a year with COVID issues and injuries draining their roster.

“I mean it’s extremely important to have as many people in the building that are Titans fans,” Penn said. “This team deserves it.”

