Small grass fire breaks out near Platte Avenue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a small grass fire has broken out in Colorado Springs, near the Citadel Mall. The fire is located near East Platte Avenue and North Chelton Road.
CSFD says the small grass-fire is "involving [a] homeless camp, putting up a lot of smoke in the area." Crews are currently are on the scene.
The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.
Comments
3 Comments
Almost are so responsible we’re lucky to have them around. Seriously how long are we going to tolerate this. How long until they start a fire like Boulder just had? The topography is pretty similar.
Meant to say homeless not almost stupid voice to text.
Lol, I guess there’s a small patch of g * r * a *s *s and a few trees that could catch fire there. Most of the high risk areas are west of the interstate and also the black forest area. Keep them away from there, because that’s where they could do the most fire damage. Of course there are more serious safety risks on Platte such as getting shot or stepping on a used needle.