Small grass fire breaks out near Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a small grass fire has broken out in Colorado Springs, near the Citadel Mall. The fire is located near East Platte Avenue and North Chelton Road.

CSFD says the small grass-fire is "involving [a] homeless camp, putting up a lot of smoke in the area." Crews are currently are on the scene.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.