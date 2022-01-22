$2.8 million sidewalk project in west Asheville to provide 4,500 feet of new sidewalk

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Johnston Boulevard project will go from Patton Avenue to Iona Circle, near Roger Farmer Memorial Park.

Money for the project is coming from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project will provide pedestrian connection to local schools and about 4,500 feet of new sidewalk along both sides of the road.

“Having a sidewalk out there is going to provide for a lot more safety, said Vinnie Sullivan, engineer and project manager for the City of Asheville.

Right now, the project is in the design phase. It’s expected to be completed later this year.

