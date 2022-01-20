Slavery ban testimony heard by Vermont legislators

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

Vermont legislators are again taking up the proposed constitutional amendment to make it clear that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited. Some other states have made similar changes. The Vermont constitution now states no person 21 or older should serve as a slave unless bound by their own consent or “by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.” That language would be removed by the amendment, instead adding that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are banned. To amend the Vermont constitution, the proposal must be approved by two consecutively elected Legislatures and then approved in a statewide referendum.