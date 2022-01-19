Gov. Polis delivers State of the State in Colorado Springs after meeting with small businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis was in Southern Colorado Wednesday to visit with small businesses and schools to discuss his administration's plan to save residents money. Following his tour, he's set to give the State of the State in Colorado Springs.

His tour began at the Pueblo Baseball Mill, where he showed technology and community programming.

"We're working with the state legislature to make it free to start any business for our entire state for an entire year," said Gov. Polis. "We think it's a great way to encourage innovation for people who might have had ideas and might have balked at having to pay money to incorporate it just so you can get that idea and get started and show that entrepreneurial spirit that makes Colorado special."

The governor also visited the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center before he head up to Colorado Springs.

Polis is set to finish his tour at the Boot Barn Hall where he'll deliver remarks to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce about his plans to save people money and move Colorado forward.

Watch the address below: