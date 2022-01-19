Freezing drizzle leads to slick roads across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, freezing drizzle and snow showers moved in across Southern Colorado. The precipitation is expected to continue through the evening, impacting visibility.

The wet conditions brought slick road conditions, forcing several law enforcement agencies to go on Accident Alert status.

At 2:44 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced they were on Accident Alert due to road conditions.

That means drivers involved in non-fatal or injury-causing accidents that require medical attention, neither driver is suspect of being under the influence, and proper documentation is shared, drivers can exchange information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report.

For CSPD, those accidents can be reported here.

Colorado State Patrol also reminded people to change their driving habits when the weather changes, sharing a photo of a crash that happened Wednesday morning in Weld County, east of Greeley.

CSP said the trooper in the vehicle is sore but will recover.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing drizzle can be difficult to notice, but it's dangerous and can lead to black ice. People are asked to be careful driving in general, but specifically be cautious of overpasses, bridges, and traveling in the high country.

Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation told KRDO they had 15 trucks in El Paso County treating the roads with sand and magnesium chloride.

CDOT explained they have to treat black ice differently than snow.

The National Weather Service released a few tips on driving through freezing drizzle and fog:

To stay on top of weather, click here.

To view CDOT's road conditions map, click here.