CSPD Falcon substation closed to the public until Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Wednesday its Falcon substation will be closed to the public until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to officials.

In the news release, officials say the Falcon substation located at 7850 Goddard St. will be closed to the public because there will be ongoing construction in the area.

CSPD is advising community members who need an in-person police service substation can use one of the following locations:

Stetson Hills at 4110 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Sand Creek at 950 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Gold Hill at 955 W. Moreno Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Police Operations Center at 705 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Community members are asked to report a crime by dialing CSPD's non-emergency number at 719-444-7000. In an event of an emergency, dial 911.