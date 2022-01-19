3 injured when SUV flips, falls over bridge

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A car crash in Des Moines has resulted in multiple injuries and a road closure.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department are on scene of a crash on the MLK river bridge near Fleur Drive. Three people were sent to the hospital; one person was unconscious at the scene.

According to Des Moines Police, the car rode the guardrail before flipping and falling off.

Police say the driver drifted out of the westbound lanes and rode the guardrail before going over the bridge.

The crash remains under investigation.

