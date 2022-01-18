‘Safe Streets Arrests’ suspects arrested by Pueblo police
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two 'Safe Streets Arrests' suspects were arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Tuesday morning.
Pueblo police have made 95 percent arrests featured in the 'Safe Streets Arrests' program -- that's 545 arrests out of the 574 criminals featured in the program.
