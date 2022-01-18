Colorado offering free KN95 masks

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced free KN95 will be offered at various locations throughout Colorado beginning Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Masks will be available at public libraries, fire stations, rec centers, VFWs, YMCAs, and high traffic community centers that have agreed to be distribution points, according to Public Health. Find a list of sites at this link.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical-grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

The state says each person can get five masks per month. Masks will be available after Jan. 19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report saying that N95 masks are more effective than cloth masks in preventing COVID-19 transmission.

CDPHE says vaccination and mask wearing are the "two most important tools" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the CDPHE, this is made possible by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.