Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs mayor in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Darryl Glenn, a former Colorado Springs councilman and El Paso County commissioner, announced on Sunday he plans to run for mayor of Colorado Springs next year.

The retired Air Force Lt. Colonel is calling it a grassroots campaign and in his press release says "we've entered into historic times."

Glenn laid out five platforms for his campaign. The first platform supports the individual right to get vaccinated and wear a mask. His website says he opposes efforts that intentionally or unintentionally create a two-class society, separating those who are vaccinated and those who are not.



Glenn says he'll continue the fight for Colorado Springs to permanently host the US Space Command, prioritize infrastructure improvements in the city's southeast corridor, and increase affordable housing options.

The former councilman also served two terms on the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. In 2016, Glenn won the Republican primary for US Senate but lost to Michael Bennet. In 2018, he also lost the primary for Congressman Doug Lamborn's seat.

Current Mayor John Suthers took office in 2015 and is coming to the end of his term limit.