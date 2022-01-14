What the Supreme Court decision regarding vaccine mandates means for Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked a major push by President Joe Biden's administration to require employees at large businesses get a Covid-19 vaccine or test for the virus regularly. However, the Supreme Court is allowing a nationwide vaccine mandate for certain healthcare workers to go into effect.

Now some are wondering if workers who were previously terminated for refusing to get vaccinated have any rights to retaliate against their former employer, or if they could get their job back.

On Friday, KRDO is speaking with a labor attorney and a political science expert about what happens from here, now that the mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees will not go into effect. Watch NewsChannel 13 at 6 p.m. for the latest information.