Colorado Springs Police and local boxing gym offer mentorship for community youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Through a partnership with Triple Threat Boxing, the Colorado Springs Police Department has created a new program focused on engaging the community with athletics and mentoring.

Through the Police Athletic/Activities League (PAL), CSPD officers will provide coaching to children in the community at the Triple Threat Boxing Gym.

According to CSPD, the goal is to create a safe environment for local youth with a focus on building leadership traits, a strong work ethic, and resilient members of our community.

The department says the officers involved have all passed an application process and became certified to coach through USA boxing and will act as assistant coaches under the direction of Triple Threat Boxing Head Coach Charles Leverette.

