Colorado Springs Police: victim in Dec. 2021 shooting dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from 2021.

On December 15, 2021, the CSPD Communication Center received a report of shooting victims in the parking lot of the CSPD Falcon Division substation at 10:18 p.m. Officers and medical personnel found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. According to police, their injuries were initially described as non-life-threatening. One man was treated and eventually released from the hospital. The other victim was admitted for further medical treatment.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened at a business in the 8100 block of North Academy Boulevard, and the victims then drove to the CSPD substation.

On January 8, 2022, medical staff notified detectives the second victim who was still in the hospital had died from injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Tuesday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on the victim and identified him as 36-year-old Ernesto Villagran of Colorado Springs.

According to police, Villagran was the 44th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.