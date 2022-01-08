Dougherty schools keeping a close eye on suspected gang activity, superintendent says

By Alan Mauldin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald) — The recent takedown of an Albany-based street gang’s members was a reminder of the presence of criminal groups and the extent of their illegal activities in the community, Albany law enforcement officials said.

With law enforcement identifying the youngest known member of the “Purps” gang as 12 years old, it’s a certainty that some members and potential recruits are in county schools.

To address the presence of gangs, the Dougherty County School System works to identify and monitor students who have gang affiliation, Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said.

“As far as a number, it’s a very few Dougherty County School System students, relatively speaking, without giving a number per se,” Dyer said. “We’re part of the community, so we’re not exempt from the challenges we have in the community. As such, we do have challenges in certain areas.”

The system’s police department gathers intelligence, through technology and other means, and this information is shared with the Albany and Dougherty County police, the sheriff’s office and the joint Gang Task Force, the superintendent said. Those other agencies in turn share their information that pertains to the school system when warranted.

That interagency cooperation has worked to both prevent outside activity from spilling into the school system and vice versa, he said.

“We are aware we have students in the Dougherty County School System who are involved with gangs,” Dyer said. “We are very vigilant in keeping an eye on our community, because what’s going on in the community could spill over into our schools.”

And if a suspected gang member engages in overt activity such, as the organization’s flag colors, the school system reacts.

“If we notice any type of activity or behavior … we let them know,” Dyer said. “That’s one of the things we address if we see it. Again, it’s not widespread in our school system.

“It’s (intelligence sharing) worked well. We’ve been able to keep our schools safe from any significant (gang-related) activities.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.